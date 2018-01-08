Eva Longoria called round to get women to join in with the Time's Up initiative ahead of the Golden Globes.

Actress Rachel Brosnahan - who picked up the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical gong at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (07.01.18) - has revealed how she was approached by the 'Desperate Housewives' star to join in with the movement.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I got a phone call very shortly afterward, telling me a little bit about these women who had been meeting for quite some time, asking what they could do to help and how they could best use this platform to bring everyone together in solidarity, women across all industries.

''She [Eva] told me ... that they had started the legal defense fund, and that they were working on effecting policy, that they've joined together with so many people in this industry, and activists. And we're hoping to do more ... I was extremely honored to be invited into this group, and here tonight to invite everyone to join us ... You are not alone, and it's really incredible to see that represented here tonight.''

The Time's Up movement was a big part of the event, with actress Elisabeth Moss - who won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama at the ceremony - saying the win was made ''more special'' by the movement.

Asked if Time's Up had made her win more special, she shared: ''It does [make it more special]. It really does, actually. And to be part of a show that, you know, talks so much about what we're talking about tonight with the Time's Up movement, and that represents a strong female lead as well - and so many women behind the camera and such an incredible female cast - it truly does feel like a sort of moment, historically, that I am proud to be a part of.''