Eva Longoria feels ''blessed'' to be a mother.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star welcomed son Santiago Enrique Bastón into the world 13 months ago, and has described her son as an ''amazing baby'' who makes motherhood a ''genuine blessing''.

Speaking to 'Access', she said: ''I mean you never shut it off. Not even when you're sleeping. It's mommy mode all day long.

''I'm Santi's mom now. I don't know any other way to describe it ... it's just such a genuine blessing. I'm lucky that I have an amazing baby to take this journey with me.''

The comments come after the 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' actress - who has Santiago with her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón - said motherhood has ''intensified'' her philanthropy, as she's dedicated to leaving the world a better place for her son.

Eva, 44, said: ''The surprising thing about motherhood to me, so far, has been how it has intensified my activism and philanthropy. Because now I'm like, 'I have to leave the world a better place for my son!' It really, really matters and so, for me, I think it's not about telling Santi how to be, it's about showing him by example. I'm really blessed to have my amazing family that all leads by example. Hopefully he'll follow those steps.''

The star previously admitted she feels ''pressure'' to raise a good man in today's world and wants to teach her son to ''understand equality and feminism''.

She said: ''I feel there's more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism. But it's not about telling him, it's about showing him in his everyday life.''