Eva Longoria has said she is having ''fun'' being a stepmother, and isn't sure if she wants to have children of her own.
The 42-year-old actress is stepmother to her husband Jose Baston's three children, Natalia, 21, and 13-year-old twins Mariana and Jose - who were triplets before their sibling Sebastian tragically died days after being born - and has said she isn't sure if she wants to have children of her own as being a stepmother is an ''amazing'' enough experience for her.
She said when asked if she wants children of her own: ''I don't know. Right now I am a step mum to three amazing kids, and I've had my hands full, and they are amazing and wonderful ... It's been a lot of fun, a lot of fun being a step mum.''
However, the 'Desperate Housewives' star hinted that there might be a special announcement on the cards later in life, after false pregnancy rumours circulated surrounding pictures of her looking ''fat'' which emerged on the internet.
She said: ''I saw some pictures of myself [looking] really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese. So that's the news of the day. I'm not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes.''
But when asked if there may be a special announcement in the future, she replied: ''Maybe''.
And Eva said the pictures even fooled her mother, who had to call her to ask her if the speculation was true.
The brunette beauty said: ''This time my mom called me because I actually really did look pregnant. So I was like, 'Oh yeah, I could see why you were questioning that.'''
Meanwhile, Eva ''can't believe'' that she's about to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with Jose later this month.
She told E! News: ''We can't believe it. You know some days it feels like 40 years, and some days it feels like we met yesterday.''
