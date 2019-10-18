Eva Longoria gets parenting advice from her friend Victoria Beckham and wants to arrange a playdate with Cheryl for their sons.
Eva Longoria turns to Victoria Beckham for parenting advice.
The former 'Desperate Housewives' star looks to her fashion designer pal - who has Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and eight-year-old Harper with husband David - for guidance on raising 15-month-old Santiago, who she has with spouse Jose 'Pepe' Baston and is already looking forward to the day when her friend's daughter can babysit.
She said: ''Victoria's an amazing mum. She's probably one of the first people I do turn to for advice for things. Plus her kids are older so she's already been through all the stages already.
''Harper's in love with Santi so that helps too. I have a built in babysitter.''
The 44-year-old actress is also keen for Santiago to meet with the child of another of her famous friends, singer Cheryl's two-year-old son Bear, who she has with former partner Liam Payne.
She told Metro.co.uk: ''[Cheryl] is such a laugh and I really enjoy her company. We were talking baby things, because we're both obsessed with our baby boys. We should have had a play date while I was here!''
Since becoming a parent, Eva is determined to do whatever she can to make the world a better place.
She said: ''Once I became a mum, nothing surprises me. People asked me 'What's surprising' and I go 'nothing'.
''Then I realised my philanthropy became so much more intense. I actually have anxiety about leaving the world a better place now because of my son.
''Like 'Oh my God we have to do more!' The stakes are higher now.''
