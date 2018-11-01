Supermodel Eva Herzigova has teamed up with Yamamay to relaunch their Basic collection and promote their new #MYCONFIDENTBEAUTY campaign.
The 45-year-old supermodel has joined forces with the Italian lingerie brand for their new #MYCONFIDENTBEAUTY campaign, which is ''centred on the most intimate dimension of every woman and her personal way of feeling good''.
The company are showcasing three of their Basic Innovative series - the Sculpt Light, the Principessa and the Space.
The Sculpt Light is ''light, figure hugging shapewear'', which is made with patented 100 per cent Made in Italy stretch and breathable Sensitive(r) Sculpt fabric. This clever fabric helps to slim the figure and gives a slinky feminine look whilst the Principessa aims to make you ''feel like a real princess'' with it's soft touch fabric with a ''smooth and sensual texture''. It is described as like a second skin - light and comfortable. Meanwhile, the Space is ''the lightest and most breathable bra in the world''. It is made with 3D Spacer fabric, which envelopes the women's bust, whatever size they may be.
Yamamay's Basic collection is available now.
