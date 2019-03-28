Eva Green thinks Harvey Weinstein's fall from grace is a ''miracle''.

The 'Dumbo' actress - who is one of dozens of women who claimed to be a victim of the disgraced producer's alleged unwanted sexual advances - thought the movie mogul was ''a god'' when they first met but she's delighted he's now disappeared from the limelight after multiple people stepped forward to accuse him of misconduct.

She said: ''He was like a god. He could make you, destroy you. You think, maybe something will change -- I could win an Oscar!

''So the first time you meet him you feel privileged. But what happened [to him] is a miracle. There is justice.

''But you know, there are a***holes everywhere, in every field.''

While the 38-year-old star is pleased the scandal brought a greater awareness to sexual harassment on movie sets, she was amused by the employment of intimacy coaches to choreograph love scenes.

She told ES magazine: ''They have a coach for sex scenes? I think that is quite funny.''

However, Eva does think sex scenes should be ''clinical''.

She added: ''But I believe the way to kill the fear of the sex scene is to rehearse it like a dance or a fight. So clinically you say, you do this, you grab my hand, you do that, rather than get carried away by passion.''

The French actress currently lives in London and has no desire to move to Los Angeles after ''hating'' her brief stint there early in her career.

She said: ''I went there for 'The Dreamers' and I hated it. I hated meeting people. It was the cliché of the plastic smiles and the dead eyes and 'Wwe love you' but there is nothing behind it.''