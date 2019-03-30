Eva Green admits she is ''insecure'' about getting older as she knows her job ''depends on the desire of people''.
Eva Green is ''insecure'' about getting older.
The 'Dumbo' actress admits she worries about ageing because she knows her job ''depends on the desire of people''.
Speaking to ES magazine, she said: ''There is always that insecurity. You depend on the desire of people. I read interviews with women going [smug voice], 'Oh, I'm soooo confident now I am in my 30s or in my 40s, I have found myself.' Well, actually, pfft, it is difficult for an actor, or for any woman, ageing. You think, my God, will people still like me? I'll be in my 40s soon but I always feel like I am 15.''
And the 38-year-old model and actress says starring in 'Dumbo' taught her the importance of being ''brave'' and ''intelligent''.
She shared: ''Yes, certainly Dumbo and talking about Tim - definitely Edward Scissorhands. You know feeling awkward and not fitting in and seeing that you can use your flaws or your weirdness for good things. I feel that lots of people identify with those characters. We live in a world where we think we have to look a certain way in order to be loved. And that's not good, it's quite boring.
''It's good to be a bit brave as well and intelligent enough to embrace who you are and it is hard to believe in yourself. I don't believe in myself very often and it is hard. For example like this fear of heights, doing this gave me a tiny bit of confidence that is like 'Okay, I can actually do that.'-rather than overthinking and destroying yourself. It's when you face those fears that you overcome them.''
