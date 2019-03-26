Eva Green has to ''feel like herself'' when she is on the red carpet.

The 38-year-old actress thinks haute couture dresses are ''wonderful'' because she ''enjoys'' wearing them, however, she doesn't want her occasion outfits not to reflect her personal style.

She told UK Vogue: ''It's wonderful to dress up for the red carpet...If Alexander McQueen gives me a dress, I'm going to enjoy wearing it. That said, I have to feel like myself in my clothes. I work with the stylist Leslie Fremar. She's a little bit edgy, and she really listens to you.

''I always prefer a dress that feels original, whether it's Iris Van Herpen or Tom Ford. Original, like Dumbo!''

When she isn't on the red carpet, Eva likes to keep things casual.

She said: ''In terms of day-to-day style, I'm all about being comfortable. I prefer flats to heels, and I wear a lot of Rick Owens and Ann Demeulemeester - leggings and flowing tops, especially. If I'm home though, I may just stay in sweatpants.''

And Eva credits her glowing complexion to Boot0's No.7 beauty range and drinking ''lots of water'' mixed with a healthy diet.

She added: ''No. 7 from boots. My skin is quite dry, and their cream is incredibly nourishing. It's boring, but I also drink lots of water and eat well. That makes more of a difference than any product. That said, I do love a sheet mask.''

The 'Casino Royale' star plays Colette Marchant in Tim Burton's upcoming live action remake of the 1941 Disney classic, 'Dumbo', and Eva has explained that the role was ''special'' because there were so many ''over-the-top sets''.

She said: ''What made filming special though was that there were so many really over-the-top sets. It felt like going back to the golden age of Hollywood, particularly the scenes with all of the acrobats and spectators in Disneyland.''