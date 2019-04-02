Eva Green thought ''she was going to die'' on the set of 'Dumbo'.

The 38-year-old actress plays circus performer Colette Marchant in the Disney movie, which is directed by Hollywood legend Tim Burton, and she admits she was so nervous about doing the big tricks.

She said: ''I had to train with real circus people, so that was amazing because you get to train for free, with the most amazing circus performers [but] I was so scared of heights, it was a real phobia. I really panicked at the beginning, but I got over it. It's amazing, I can't believe I can swing. I thought I was going to die if I was going to go up there.''

And Eva learned a lot about core strength whilst she was perfecting the ''difficult craft'' for the film, which also stars Colin Farrell and Danny Devito.

She added to Collider.com: ''First of all, you need to strengthen your core a lot, and your arms. It's such a difficult craft, it's amazing, and then off you go. You have to do weird things up there; it's great!''

Meanwhile, Eva previously confessed she surprised herself by taking on the role in the Disney film because of her fear of heights.

She explained: ''I surprised myself by playing the trapeze lady. I'm so scared of heights, I didn't know if I could do it. But wonderful circus people taught me. It's very physical: you need strong arms and abs ...

''The circus people were very patient, very kind with me, I was absolutely petrified. I thought I would never be able to do that. For two months, every day, I trained, you need a very strong core as well. Very strong abs. Very strong arms. Little by little, I'd go higher and higher and higher and that was amazing.''