Eva Green insists a female James Bond wouldn't ''make sense''.

The 38-year-old actress - who portrayed Vesper Lynd in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - is ''for women'' but she believes the gender of the iconic role shouldn't change when her former co-star Daniel Craig steps down as the suave spy.

She told Variety: ''I'm for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man. It doesn't make sense for him to be a woman.

''Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond.''

The 'Dumbo' star believes it is important to stay true to the ''history'' of 007.

She added: ''There is history with the character that should continue. He should be played by a man.''

Eva's comments come after Dominic West previously suggested Hannah Graf the highest-ranked transgender soldier in the British army - should take over the role as he thinks a transgender Bond would be ''cool''.

Asked about the idea of a female Bond, he said: ''Well ...I think some of these things are gender specific. So I don't see it myself.

''Maybe a transgender Bond would be cool. Yes, there's a very cool woman who's the wife of an actor [Jake Graf] in 'Colette', who is a captain in the electrical engineers, the highest-ranking transgender soldier in the army.

''She's done two tours of Afghanistan. She's a beautiful blonde girl who could be Bond, yes. That's actually a brilliant idea. T

''They should have a transgender Bond because there are a lot of transgender people in the army.

''They'd be ideal because they can do everything. That's a great idea! A transgender Bond.''