Eva Green's mother has claimed Harvey Weinstein promised her daughter a good start to her Hollywood career in return for ''sexual favours''.

The 'Casino Royale' star's mom, French actress Marlene Jobert, has alleged that her daughter was offered a jump start in Hollywood by the shamed producer if she agreed to certain ''conditions'' too.

She revealed: ''My daughter Eva was the victim of this horrible man. At the time, I was truly horrified, so scandalised that I wanted to do something but my daughter said, 'Absolutely not! You do not know the evil he is capable of.'

''Under the pretext of a professional appointment, he'd given her a script with a beautiful key role it. And as his office was also in his hotel suite, they'd go up and then ... He promised her, like the others that he'd favourise their careers in exchange for sexual favours.''

Marlene also alleged that Harvey ''threatened to destroy Eva professionally'' because she had rejected him.

She added to Europe 1 radio: ''Eva managed to escape him but he threatened to destroy her professionally.

''Because if the 'big pig' had been outed by a victim, for revenge he would forbid [directors] to select them. That's a brutal reaction to take on a young actress because it was putting themselves in danger of being scratched off casting lists.''

Since the allegations broke, Harvey has been sacked by his own firm, The Weinstein Company, and his wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman - who is the mother of two of his children, India, seven, and Dashiell, four - has announced she is leaving him.

Harvey - who has denied many of the allegations - is now reportedly set to enter rehab to get the ''help'' he needs.