Eva Amurri Martino has thanked her fans for their ''words of comfort'' after she revealed she was suffering from depression after her night nurse dropped her three-month-old son on his head.

The 31-year-old actress opened up about her battle earlier this week, after her son Major - whom she has with husband Kyle Martino - was left with a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain when he was he was dropped onto the hardwood flooring of their house, and has now taken to Instagram to share her gratitude at those who have reached out to help since she made the post.

Next to a picture of her holding her son, Eva wrote: ''Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with words of comfort or to share their own stories the past 24 hours. It is so moving to know there are so many of you who are wishing our sweet boy well, and who are rooting us on as a family.

I'd like to say one thing, which is that Parenthood is not a competition. Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way. All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents.(sic)''

However, the 'That's My Boy' actress - who also has two-year-old Marlowe with her soccer player husband - admitted she had also been subject to criticism following her revelation, and hit out at those who had ''expressed judgement'' toward her.

She continued: ''To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time- I'm not going to justify myself to you. But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment. Peace, please. Xx EAM (sic)''

Eva - who is the daughter of Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon - posted on her blog on Sunday (01.01.17) about the traumatic event which took place at the end of November, saying the ''guilt'' she felt after the accident was ''damaging''.

Part of her lengthy blog post read: ''Well, let me tell you - the guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy. I had all those same thoughts and more. I wept in the hospital, telling anyone who would listen that it should have been me. That I was to blame.''