Eva Amurri is pregnant with her third child.

The 34-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Susan Sarandon - is expecting another baby with her husband Kyle Martino.

Writing on Instagram, she shared: ''Our hearts are bursting to finally share the news. Thank you so much for all the kind words .. If you are a waitress, mailman, crossing guard, librarian, or teacher in Fairfield county, you may have already heard the news months ago from two extremely excited older siblings ... Here's to this next adventure! (sic)''

Eva - who already has Major, two, and Marlowe, five, with Kyle - announced the news on her blog, Happily Eva After. She wrote alongside a video: ''Our family is ecstatic to share this 'collab' that has been brewing now for several months!''

Meanwhile, Eva says she is ''proud'' of herself for confronting her post traumatic stress disorder after her son had an accident in 2016, when he was dropped by a Night Nurse and ''suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain''.

She said: ''I wanted to get a group of really inspiring women in my life to come together for this great cause without our husbands and kids, to talk about the bigger things in life and focus on the right things such as right here in our communities that the kids aren't starving. This year, what I'm proudest of myself for is getting through all of the crazy aftermath of my son's accident last Thanksgiving - confronting my own PTSD postpartum anxiety and depression and getting to the other side of that. My son actually probably recovered better than I did. For sure. He's perfectly fine. We're so lucky - it could've been easily a lot worse. I consider ourselves so blessed and so thankful ... It definitely took me a much longer time to recover in all ways: emotionally, mentally and physically. It really took a toll on me physically, just the whole aftermath of that accident.''