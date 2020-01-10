Eva Amurri has changed back to her maiden name.

The 34-year-old actress split from Kyle Martino last year and has chosen to reinstate her maiden name of Amurri.

She wrote on Instagram: ''It's EA to you, baby! After a lot of thought, I decided to check the box with my divorce to restore my maiden name. It was a very emotional decision but an empowering one, and I'm looking forward to the fresh start this new decade brings. I'm also way in to celebrating with hair accessories. Divorced mamas, I want to hear from you! Did you restore your maiden name or keep the same last name as your kiddos? I firmly believe there is no ''right'' way, but I think it's so important to discuss these kinds of things to make others feel less alone. #HappilyEvaAfter #NewChapter (sic)''

Meanwhile, Eva confessed she had ''an out of body experience'' when she and her husband Kyle told their children that they were separating.

Writing in a new blog post, she said: ''It was the event that I was the most worried about and nervous for, and one of the hardest emotional milestones I've ever gone through. But we got through it together, it ended up going well (although SO sad and hard), and going through that conversation taught both Kyle and I a lot about ourselves and about our relationship moving forward.

''Our priority in all of this has been making sure our kids are okay through this process and decision, and I think telling them the way we did really set the tone for their experience moving forward. By the way, this is one of the hardest monologues I have ever had to get through. Saying it was an out of body experience, and I had tears coming down my face the entire time. Kyle took half and I took half of this speech, and we practiced ahead of time together.

''It's okay if you cry. Acknowledge that the tears are there because this is hard and sad. There is NOTHING easy about saying these words to your kids. But being clear, saying them, and getting it out in to the open is so important. And the first step to a healthier family dynamic.''