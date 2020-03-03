Eva Amurri doesn't want her ex-husband in the room when she gives birth.

The 34-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon - has decided that Kyle Martino won't witness the arrival of his third child now that they've gone their separate ways because she wants to feel she can ''let go'' during labour.

Writing in her blog, she said: ''Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren't a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labour to progress (especially with a home birth) it's so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support ... I've realised that having a strong female energy present at my birth this time is going to bring that for me.

''I've elected to have my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman), and some incredible girlfriends -- who are all Mamas as well.''

Eva has also decided that her children - Major James, three, and Marlowe Mae, five - will be there to meet their little brother straight after the birth.

The 'Saved!' star is just weeks away from her due date and is feeling calm about the birth because she's already got her little bundle of joy's nursery sorted.

She explained: ''I'll start by saying that the baby's nursery is finished, and his clothes are washed and put away, and all of that is settling my nerves and making me feel logistically prepared. So that's a plus!

''I've also realised this time around how little you really need for a newborn. It's only taken me three children to figure that one out.''

The 'That's My Boy' star announced that she and Kyle were expecting their third child in September last year and then two months later said they were splitting.

Eva has since decided to change her surname back to her maiden name.

She wrote on Instagram: ''It's EA to you, baby! After a lot of thought, I decided to check the box with my divorce to restore my maiden name. It was a very emotional decision but an empowering one, and I'm looking forward to the fresh start this new decade brings. I'm also way in to celebrating with hair accessories. Divorced mamas, I want to hear from you! Did you restore your maiden name or keep the same last name as your kiddos? I firmly believe there is no ''right'' way, but I think it's so important to discuss these kinds of things to make others feel less alone. #HappilyEvaAfter #NewChapter (sic)''