Eva Amurri has welcomed a son named Mateo Antoni Martino into the world.
Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino have announced the birth of their third child via newsletter.
The 34-year-old actress and Kyle - who split in 2019 - welcomed a son named Mateo Antoni Martino into the world on Friday (13.03.20), and Eva confirmed their happy news via a newsletter for her lifestyle website Happily Eva After.
Eva - who already has son Major James, three, and daughter Marlowe Mae, five, with her estranged husband - wrote: ''Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino.
''He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long. (sic)''
Eva - who has been married to Kyle since 2011 - also thanked fans for their support.
She said: ''Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!''
The actress - who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri - and Kyle announced their pregnancy news in September, two months before they confirmed they'd split.
They said: ''We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.''
In January, Eva opened up about their split on her blog, admitting she'd found it to be extremely difficult.
She shared: ''Kyle had the kids for the first time at his apartment right around the holidays.
''It was extremely emotional for me to drop them off - not because they hadn't spent time with just him before (they had, of course), but because it seemed like such a big milestone in the life of our divorce.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
There are 11 captivating short films in this anthology, the second in the Cities of...
Watch the trailer for The Life Before Her Eyes.Diana and Maureen are two very different...
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
Convinced she was doing God's work by sleeping with her fey ice-skater boyfriend to keep...