Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino have announced the birth of their third child via newsletter.

The 34-year-old actress and Kyle - who split in 2019 - welcomed a son named Mateo Antoni Martino into the world on Friday (13.03.20), and Eva confirmed their happy news via a newsletter for her lifestyle website Happily Eva After.

Eva - who already has son Major James, three, and daughter Marlowe Mae, five, with her estranged husband - wrote: ''Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino.

''He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long. (sic)''

Eva - who has been married to Kyle since 2011 - also thanked fans for their support.

She said: ''Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!''

The actress - who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri - and Kyle announced their pregnancy news in September, two months before they confirmed they'd split.

They said: ''We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another.''

In January, Eva opened up about their split on her blog, admitting she'd found it to be extremely difficult.

She shared: ''Kyle had the kids for the first time at his apartment right around the holidays.

''It was extremely emotional for me to drop them off - not because they hadn't spent time with just him before (they had, of course), but because it seemed like such a big milestone in the life of our divorce.''