Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino's divorce was finalised on February 4.
The former lovers's eight-year marriage was legally dissolved by the courts on February 4, 2020 - a little over a month before their third child was born - according to The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.
The 35-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon - announced that she had split from Kyle in November last year, two months after she revealed her pregnancy, and by January 3 she had filed for divorce in Connecticut.
Eva - who has son Major James, three, and daughter Marlowe Mae, five, with Kyle - announced that her baby son Mateo had been born on March 13 via her newsletter for her lifestyle website Happily Eva After.
She wrote last week: ''Kyle, Marlowe, Major, and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our littlest love: Mateo Antoni Martino. He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long. Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!''
Prior to giving birth, Eva said she didn't want Kyle to witness the arrival of his third child now that they've gone their separate ways because they're no longer ''intimate'' and she wants to feel she can ''let go'' during labour.
Writing in her blog, she said: ''Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren't a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labor to progress (especially with a home birth) it's so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support ... I've realised that having a strong female energy present at my birth this time is going to bring that for me.
''I've elected to have my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman), and some incredible girlfriends -- who are all Mamas as well.''
