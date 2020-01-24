'Schitt's Creek' stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara once dated.

The pair played married couple Johnny and Moira Rose on the hit Canadian sitcom - which concluded with the sixth and final series earlier this month - and Catherine made the confession during 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Thursday (23.01.20).

She spilled: ''So, everybody at Second City theater tried to date everybody.

''Like, 'He makes me laugh. I should go out with him' ... So, we did maybe one or two dates.''

However, the 65-year-old actress insisted it was just a fling and never blossomed into a romance.

She continued: ''He's a gentleman - has always been a gentleman.

''And we get to have this working relationship because we didn't go anywhere.''

Eugene has been married to screenwriter Deborah Divine since 1977, whilst Catherine tied the knot with production designer husband Bo Welch in 1992.

And Eugene's two children, Dan and Sarah, even starred alongside the pair on the show, with the former playing their on-screen son David Rose, whilst his daughter portrays waitress Twyla Sands.

His son also created the programme alongside his father.

Catherine - who has Luke, 23, and Matthew, 26, with her spouse - recently admitted she loved getting to play the ''ridiculous'', over the top and outrageous character in the sitcom because it gives her a chance to enjoy her job without worrying about how she comes across.

She said: ''It's really, really fun to play Moira...It's really fun because it's different from anything I've played, it's different from most people in the world [Laughs.], but I guess her insecurity is relatable.

''She's a freak and she's relatable at the same time.

''And I get to be ridiculous, and at my age, that's too rare a thing, I think for actors my age.

''In life I'm ridiculous, I'm not afraid to be foolish in my life -- my family has a great sense of humour, all of them - but in TV and film, there aren't that many opportunities for someone my age to be just silly, and fun and ridiculous.

''I'll be forever grateful for this.''