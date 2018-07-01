Ethan Hawke thinks it is a ''safer climate'' for women now.

The 47-year-old actor believes it is a good time to be a young actress in Hollywood as the world is more ''receptive'' to their voice.

Referencing his 19-year-old daughter Maya, he said: ''It definitely feels a safer climate than it did 10 years ago for women. It's a really good time to be 19 and female, with a lot on your mind. The world is receptive to your voice in a way it wasn't when I was a kid.''

And the 'First Reformed' star has realised how much of a ''boy's club'' the movie industry actually is.

He added: ''Because, for years, it became more apparent to me what a boy's club the movie industry is. It's not that I didn't like it. We all like it when society works to our advantage. The oppressor never freely gives up. But anyone who's sane and continues to mature will see the advantages they've had in life. I didn't even know it. When I was 20, I didn't know the way the world was geared to help me.''

Meanwhile, Ethan previously admitted he ''burned through his savings'' by the time he reached 40.

He said: ''All of a sudden you're staring at a divorce, and child support, and college coming up, and you've got new babies and you've kind of burned through the savings ... It creates a loud noise in your head: 'Is everybody OK?' I basically pressed the panic button. When I was young and everybody wanted me to be a movie star, I was like, 'Eh, we'll see.' But all of a sudden I turned 40, and I just wanted to work. 'Put me in, coach. I want to play.'''