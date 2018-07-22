Ethan Hawke is such a huge fan of Christian Bale he writes out a fan letter to him every year but he never sends it.
Ethan Hawke has been writing a fan letter to Christian Bale for years - but has never sent it to his acting peer.
The 'First Reformed' star thinks the 'Machinist' actor is ''amazing'' and has kept an email expressing his admiration for his fellow former child actor in his drafts folder for a long time as he doesn't know where to send it.
Speaking to Empire magazine, he said: ''I've written a lot of fan letters in my time. I wanted to write Christian Bale a fan letter, because he and I both started really young and he's just turned into an amazing actor.
''I meant to write it for about three years but I keep keeping it in drafts in the email because I'm not exactly sure how to find him. But he deserves a fan mail letter.''
The 47-year-old actor - who has children Maya, 20, and Levon, 16, with ex-wife Uma Thurman and Clementine, 10, and Indiana, seven, with spouse RYAN SHAWHUGHES - admitted he no longer sits through movies if he's not totally captivated by what's on screen.
He said: ''Truthfully, I think I walk out of a lot of movies. Because I have four kids, I've gotten really impatient. I talked my son into going to see one of those old Italian Spaghetti Westerns. Not the Sergio Leone/Clint Eastwood ones, but some more off-the-radar one. I promised him it was gonna be great. About halfway through he was so unspeakably bored, I was like, 'Do you wanna go?' He was like, 'I really do.' ''
But Ethan doesn't always have a short attention span.
He boasted: ''I've never known anybody with the ability to play with Matchbox cars as long as me.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
Writer-director Robert Budreau takes a stylised approach to this biopic of the legendary jazz artist...
When Chet Baker first made a real name for himself in the music industry he...
A New York comedy with vivid characters and a contrived plot, this feels rather a...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
Seymour Bernstein is one of the most influential piano players to grace his generation and...