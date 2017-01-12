The 45-year-old singer is to be recognised for her work at an invite-only gala hosted by the magazine on 9 February (17) in Los Angeles. The event is to take place during Grammy Week, and will also honour those nominated at the Grammy Awards, taking place on 12 February (17).

Essence's gala will coincide with the 20th anniversary of Erykah's debut album Baduizm, which took home a Grammy award for best R&B album thanks to its hits such as On & On and Next Lifetime.

“From the time that she first hit the scene with Baduizm, we all fell in love with the genius that is Erykah Badu,” Essence editor-in-chief Vanessa De Luca said in a press release.

Other stars previously recognised at Essence's Black Women in Music gala include Mary J. Blige, Solange Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Jill Scott and Janelle Monae.