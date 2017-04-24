Erin Moran reportedly died of stage 4 cancer.

The 'Happy Days' actress - who was best known for playing Joanie Cunningham in the 1970s sit-com and spin-off show 'Joanie Loves Chachie' - was found dead at her home in Indiana on Saturday (22.04.17), and a subsequent autopsy has found that the 56-year-old star ''likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer.''

The document released by the office of Harrison County Coroner's, which was obtained by local news outlet Louisville's WDRB News, reads: ''On Saturday the 22nd day of April, 2017, Erin Marie Moran-Fleischmann passed away at her residence located in New Salisbury Indiana. A joint investigation into Mrs. Moran's death was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and the Harrison County Coroner's Office. A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer.''

Medical staff were called to reports of an ''unresponsive female'' at around 4pm, who discovered she had already passed away when they arrived at the property, TMZ reported at the time.

The 'Desperation Boulevard' actress saw her fortunes wane over the years due to heavy drinking and bizarre behaviour and ended up living in a trailer park in Indiana.

However, she was later reportedly kicked out of her mobile home by second husband Steve Fleischmann after running out of money.

Erin's former 'Happy Days' co-stars, Ron Howard - who played her on-screen brother Richie - and Henry Winkler, best known as The Fonz, paid tribute to the late star on Twitter.

Director Ron wrote: ''Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens (sic)''

And Henry tweeted: ''OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon (sic)''

In 2010, Erin and a number of her former 'Happy Days' co-stars sued network CBS, claiming they were owed money from merchandising revenues.

The case was settled two years later, but the actors each received just $65,000, despite seeking $10 million.

Meanwhile, Howard has said he's not interested in a 'Happy Days' reboot.

He doesn't think a new version of the show, which was set in the 1950s, would work very well because it was already nostalgic when it aired the first time around.

Speaking before Moran passed away at the weekend, he told the New York Daily News newspaper: ''A lot of it was about youth and that kind of discovery.

''You know, when we did the show it was already nostalgic and one of the reasons it didn't age or it ages very well is because it's already a look back.''