Erin Moran has died.

The 'Happy Days' actress - who was best known for playing Joanie Cunningham in the 1970s sit-com and spin-off show 'Joanie Loves Chachie' - was found dead at her home in Indiana on Saturday (22.04.17) after medical staff were called to reports of an ''unresponsive female'' at around 4pm, and discovered she had already passed away when they arrived at the property, TMZ reports.

An autopsy to establish Erin's cause of death is pending.

The 'Desperation Boulevard' actress saw her fortunes wane over the years due to heavy drinking and bizarre behaviour and ended up living in a trailer park in Indiana. However, she was later reportedly kicked out of her mobile home by second husband Steve Fleischmann after running out of money.

Erin's former 'Happy Days' co-stars, Ron Howard - who played her on-screen brother Richie - and Henry Winkler, best known as The Fonz, have paid tribute to the late star on Twitter.

Director Ron wrote: ''Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens (sic)''

And Henry tweeted: ''OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon (sic)''

In 2010, Erin and a number of her former 'Happy Days' co-stars sued network CBS, claiming they were owed money from merchandising revenues.

The case was settled two years later, but the actors each received just $65,000, despite seeking $10 million.