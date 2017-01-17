The actor, who played Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello in the original TV series, has lashed out at a report on TheWrap.com surrounding a retweet he posted from a fan, who called the teaser for the new film "pure trash".

The post appeared on the actor's Twitter page early on Tuesday (17Jan17), but now Estrada has called the report "fake news" in a new tweet, insisting he wouldn't criticise a film until he has seen it.

He added: "I never said that."

Estrada's CHiPs co-star Larry Wilcox is not waiting for the film's release to criticise the movie, which hits cinemas in March (17).

"Way to go Warner Bros - just ruined the Brand of CHIPS and of the Calif Highway Patrol," Larry wrote on his Twitter page shortly after the trailer debuted on Thursday (12Jan17). "Great choice!"

Larry then posted several more negative messages on Twitter, which he later deleted.

Wilcox portrayed California Highway Patrol officer Jon Baker in the original show. Shepard will take over the role in the film version, opposite Michael Pena as Poncherello.