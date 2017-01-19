The 67-year-old star, who played Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello in the original TV series about two California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers, hit headlines earlier this week (17Jan17), when he is alleged to have retweeted a post from a fan, who called the teaser for the new film "pure trash".

He hit back against the TheWrap.com's report, calling it "fake news" and insisting he wouldn't criticise the film until he has seen it.

And as the movie's stars Dax Shepard and Michael Pena attended the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (18Jan17) they addressed rumours of a feud, telling Entertainment Tonight that Erik had given them their blessing.

"Somebody said that Erik Estrada said something bad about it (but) it was great that he corrected them," Michael said, before Dax added, "Yeah he tweeted me today."

Erik revealed his true feelings about the trailer on Wednesday, tweeting: "Just watched the Chips trailer n laughed. Shepard n Pena r great. Cool stunts too. WARNING VIEW WITH UR ADULT SENSE OF HUMOR (sic)."

But his CHiPs co-star Larry Wilcox isn’t waiting for the film's release to criticise the movie, which hits cinemas in March (17).

"Way to go Warner Bros - just ruined the Brand of CHIPS and of the Calif Highway Patrol," Larry wrote on his Twitter page shortly after the trailer debuted. "Great choice!"

Larry then posted several more negative messages on Twitter, which he later deleted.

Erik is being more open-minded when it comes to the remake, which Dax directed and stars in.

"First of all, I would love for all of those guys to all really like it, that would be my wish," Dax said, with Michael adding, "He (Erik) just said that this is the new incarnation of it. And we are bringing it to the new generation and I think it is a good thing."