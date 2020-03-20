Eric Stonestreet has donated 200,000 meals to a Kansas City food bank to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Eric Stonestreet has donated 200,000 meals to a Kansas City food bank amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 'Modern Family' star took to Twitter on Thursday (19.03.20) to tell his followers about the gesture and Eric has urged other people to ''do what they can'' to help the most vulnerable during the health crisis.
Eric tweeted: ''I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City. Lindsay (Schweitzer, Eric's partner) and I love our hometown and want to help what we can.
''I'm only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time.
''Normally they rely heavily on donated food, but they need the community's support to make sure they have the resources to help families and children in need. (sic)''
The 48-year-old actor also recently took to Instagram to encourage his 1.8 million followers to stay at home with a poem.
Alongside a graphic about how to fight the virus, the actor wrote: ''Don't be a bonehead. Be at home instead. Don't be a punk. Hunk (er). Don't be mean. Quarantine.
''I'm just spitballing here. Oops bad choice of words there. Brainstorming, I mean. Just be smart and be cool and the new cool is staying home and protecting our grandparents and others, if you don't have to be out or at work. (sic)''
Eric plays Cameron Tucker in 'Modern Family', which is set to air its final episode in April.
And his co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently admitted he is excited by the ''great freedom'' that comes with leaving the sitcom.
He said: ''There's a great freedom that comes with finishing up an 11-year run of something artistically. I can do whatever I want to do.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
From the team behind Despicable Me and Minions, this high-energy adventure makes up for its...
Ever wondered what your pets get up to when you're not around? Well, put it...
There's real potential in this premise for a ripping screwball comedy anchored by two likeable...
Sandy Bigelow Patterson is a successful businessman who lives in Denver, Colorado but his world...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
Elizabeth should never have become a teacher, her teaching technique is somewhat 'hands off'; she...