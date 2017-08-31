Eric Stonestreet is dating a paediatric nurse.

The 'Modern Family' star - who was previously romantically involved with Broadway star Katherine Tokarz for nearly three years until 2012 - has been romancing Lindsay Schweitzer, and the pair were spotted at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event in Kansas City in June.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Lindsay was there fundraising, and Eric was one of the celebrity guests.''

The 45-year-old actor - who plays homosexual character Cameron Tucker in the ABC TV series - was romantically linked to Charlize Theron in 2012 following his split from Katherine, but he laughed off the speculation, joking that he was in fact dating Halle Berry.

He said: ''I wish people would stop spreading rumours that Charlize Theron and I are dating. It's starting to make Halle Berry jealous.

''She was so cold to me this morning when she saw the rumours.

''It was just quiet - fork and knife on the plate. Halle and I weren't speaking at all. And I'm like, 'Halle, listen! It's just a rumour. It's not real.' ''

In 2015, there was speculation Eric and Bethenny Frankel were dating, but she insisted they were not a couple.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Wow #somanyboyfriendssolittletime How did I manage to be at a @Dodgers game & be in the Hamptons at the same time?!!! @ericstonestreet (sic)''

This came after one report suggested they had been ''hanging out'' together.

A source said: ''They are talking and they have been friends since they met at CAA upfront party in April. He is in L.A. and she is in the Hamptons. They are hanging out. They are having fun and she likes his company.''