Eric Idle is bringing 'Spamalot' to the big screen.

The 75-year-old comedian is in the process of penning a script for a movie adaptation of his musical comedy - which was based on 1975 film 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' - and Casey Nicholaw is to direct the project.

According to Deadline, Idle will also produce the motion picture, which will be overseen by Jeremy Kramer.

Casting for the forthcoming film will begin soon and filming will start next spring.

Nicholaw knows 'Spamalot' well having been the choreographer on the original Broadway production of the musical.

The movie version is expected to be more than just an adaptation of the show.

Idle has been busy writing of late and has finished his memoirs, 'Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life: A Sortabiography', which will be published later this year.

He recently said: ''I thought it was time to tell my tale before I suffer from Hamnesia, which is what happens to elderly actors.''

The book is expected to include tales from his life featuring the likes of George Harrison, David Bowie, Robin Williams, Sir Mick Jagger, Steve Martin, Paul Simon and Mike Nichols as well as his fellow 'Monty Python' stars John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and the late Graham Chapman.

Idle, Cleese, Gilliam, Jones, Palin and Chapman were responsible for creating classic TV series 'Monty Python's Flying Circus' and three original films, including religious parody 'Monty Python's Life of Brian'.

Despite this success, Cleese recently admitted he is more known for voicing King Harold in the 'Shrek' movies nowadays.

He recently said: ''People say, 'Here is John Cleese, who needs no introduction,' and then go on talking about me for 18 minutes. Animation is what young kids know me for - [they hear] my voice and they go, 'Oh, Shrek!' ''