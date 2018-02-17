Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart have filed for divorce.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actor and the 46-year-old actress have filed legal documents to terminate their 14 year marriage, according to TMZ.com.

The gossip site, which obtained the divorce papers signed by Rebecca, also claims that the 'Beverly Hills 90210' star is seeking spousal support, as well as joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters Billie, seven, and Georgia, six.

As of the time of writing, the couple have yet to confirm the news of their split, and no reason has been given for their decision to part ways.

It comes after 45-year-old Eric took a break from his TNT series 'The Last Ship' in April last year to focus on his mental health, and later urged others experiencing similar issues to address their problems and seek help.

He said: ''I took some time off - I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me.

''I felt very conflicted about it because I didn't really feel like I had anything to be depressed about.''

''Now I take a medication called Pristiq, which I thought just sounded like a good mood. And the depression is gone.

''You've got to listen to your body. It's a very serious thing. Like I said, I felt very conflicted because I couldn't figure out what I was depressed about. But it's very real.''

Eric went to rehab in 2011 after becoming addicted to painkillers, and whilst he claimed it was a ''scary'' time for him, he's pleased to be on the other side of his battle.

He said: ''That was a scary thing, when you wake up and you're like: 'I don't want to get out of bed.' I was seeing these doctors thinking that there was something physically wrong with me, because I'd never felt like that.

''I mean, I'd dealt with depression throughout my life, but it was always manageable.

''I just felt like, you know, everybody kind of feels a little blue. But this just hit me like a truck. I had to take some time off - I went away, I took care of it, and I'm feeling great.''