The Oscar-winning producer of Driving Miss Daisy is set to helm the documentary on the iconic musician, teaming up with producer John Battsek on the project. Zanuck and Clapton have remained close since he scored her directorial debut Rush in 1991

A Life in 12 Bars focuses on memorable moments in the I Shot the Sheriff singer’s life, including a childhood which saw him believe his mother was his older sister, his musical accomplishments and the death of his son Conor in 1991.

“Clapton’s music is the foundation of our film. His commitment to the blues, its traditions and originators, is absolute from his earliest days,” Zanuck told Variety. “He was also forever restless in his search of a suitable vehicle to shape and grow his artistic voice, often bewildering fans and the media with sudden changes in musical direction, bands, songs, guitar style, tone and physical appearance.”

Battsek added that he and the crew have gained unique access to Clapton’s “extensive personal achieves”, including everything from handwritten letters to classic performance clips.

“(We have) elements with the power to transport audiences to each era, from obsessive student, to peer, to transcendent figure in musical history and one of the greatest guitarists of all time,” he said.