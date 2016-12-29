The acclaimed musical, which stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, has beaten out director Barry Jenkins' Moonlight and another Oscars contender, Manchester by the Sea, to land at number one on the publication's countdown.

The Lobster and Hell or High Water round out the top five, while The Handmaiden, Midnight Special, documentary Weiner, Sing Street, and Captain America: Civil War close out the top 10.

Meanwhile, Independence Day: Resurgence has been named 2016's worst film by the magazine's critics, closely followed by Yoga Hosers.

Documentary O.J.: Made in America was the best thing on U.S. TV this year, according to the magazine's editors, followed by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Americans.