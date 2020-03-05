Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are joining forces for a joint tour across North America.
The Latin superstars - who were big rivals in the 90s' and early 2000s' - are joining forces for a 21-date run of North America, which kicks off on September 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, and concludes on October 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Spanish-Filipinio singer Enrique has teased their fans that they both have new music coming out soon and admitted the pair have been waiting a long time to share a stage.
Speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles this week, the 44-year-old star said: ''We're both putting out new music too.''
Before adding in his native Spanish: ''This is a historic moment and we've been wanting to do this for a long time ... The show will be spectacular.''
Puerto Rican star Ricky said: ''There's nothing like standing on stage and feeling the power of thousands of people and getting up and to dance.''
The pair - who will play their greatest hits and new material - will be joined by Colombian star Sebastián Yatra as their specail guest.
The 25-year-old star told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's a huge dream come true and one that I never imagined was possible with two of my biggest idols, the people who have influenced me so much over the years.
''We're going to enjoy this tour and I'm grateful to Ricky and Enrique.
''I'm ready to learn from them, see more of the United States and enjoy this special moment.''
The 'Hero' and 'Livin' La Vida Loca' hitmakers both have new albums set to be released this year.
The former's will be his first since 2014's 'Sex and Love', and is yet-to-be-named, whilst Ricky's set to release 'Movimiento', the follow-up to 2015's Grammy-winning 'A Quien Quiera Escuchar' ('To Those Who Want to Listen').
Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 12 at 10am at LiveNation.com.
The tour dates are:
September 5, 2020, Phoenix, Arizona, Gila River Arena
September 6, 2020, El Paso, Texas, Don Haskins Center
September 9, 2020, Edinburg, Texas, Bert Ogden Arena
September 11, 2020, San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center
September 12, 2020, Houston, Texas, Toyota Center
September 13, 2020, Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center
September 17, 2020, Los Angeles, California, STAPLES Center
September 22, 2020, San Jose, California, SAP Center
September 24, 2020, Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center
September 26, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena
October 1, 2020, Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena
October 6, 2020, Boston, Massachusetts,TD Garden
October 8, 2020, Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena
October 10, 2020, Montreal, Quebec, Centre Bell
October 14, 2020, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center
October 15, 2020, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
October 17, 2020, Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center
October 18, 2020, New York, Madison Square Garden
October 23, 2020, Miami, Florida, AmericanAirlines Arena
October 29, 2020, Orlando, Florida, Amway Center
October 30, 2020, Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena
