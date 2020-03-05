Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have announced their first-ever co-headlining tour.

The Latin superstars - who were big rivals in the 90s' and early 2000s' - are joining forces for a 21-date run of North America, which kicks off on September 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, and concludes on October 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Spanish-Filipinio singer Enrique has teased their fans that they both have new music coming out soon and admitted the pair have been waiting a long time to share a stage.

Speaking at a press conference in Los Angeles this week, the 44-year-old star said: ''We're both putting out new music too.''

Before adding in his native Spanish: ''This is a historic moment and we've been wanting to do this for a long time ... The show will be spectacular.''

Puerto Rican star Ricky said: ''There's nothing like standing on stage and feeling the power of thousands of people and getting up and to dance.''

The pair - who will play their greatest hits and new material - will be joined by Colombian star Sebastián Yatra as their specail guest.

The 25-year-old star told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's a huge dream come true and one that I never imagined was possible with two of my biggest idols, the people who have influenced me so much over the years.

''We're going to enjoy this tour and I'm grateful to Ricky and Enrique.

''I'm ready to learn from them, see more of the United States and enjoy this special moment.''

The 'Hero' and 'Livin' La Vida Loca' hitmakers both have new albums set to be released this year.

The former's will be his first since 2014's 'Sex and Love', and is yet-to-be-named, whilst Ricky's set to release 'Movimiento', the follow-up to 2015's Grammy-winning 'A Quien Quiera Escuchar' ('To Those Who Want to Listen').

Tickets for the tour go on sale on March 12 at 10am at LiveNation.com.

The tour dates are:

September 5, 2020, Phoenix, Arizona, Gila River Arena

September 6, 2020, El Paso, Texas, Don Haskins Center

September 9, 2020, Edinburg, Texas, Bert Ogden Arena

September 11, 2020, San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center

September 12, 2020, Houston, Texas, Toyota Center

September 13, 2020, Dallas, Texas, American Airlines Center

September 17, 2020, Los Angeles, California, STAPLES Center

September 22, 2020, San Jose, California, SAP Center

September 24, 2020, Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center

September 26, 2020, Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 1, 2020, Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena

October 6, 2020, Boston, Massachusetts,TD Garden

October 8, 2020, Toronto, Ontario, Scotiabank Arena

October 10, 2020, Montreal, Quebec, Centre Bell

October 14, 2020, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

October 15, 2020, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

October 17, 2020, Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center

October 18, 2020, New York, Madison Square Garden

October 23, 2020, Miami, Florida, AmericanAirlines Arena

October 29, 2020, Orlando, Florida, Amway Center

October 30, 2020, Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena