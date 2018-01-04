Enrique Iglesias will release new song El Baño [The Bath] on January 12.

The Latin legend will follow 'Subeme La Radio' - and the remix of the track featuring Sean Paul and British star Matt Terry - with the brand new single featuring Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio.

Sharing a clip of someone submerged in a bath on the beach with just the sounds of the waves and water, Enrique captioned the post on Twitter: ''El Baño feat. @BadBunnyPR coming 1/12!!! (sic)''

The 'Hero' hitmaker's featured artist Matt recently said he gets a lot of advice from Enrique.

The 24-year-old singer has stayed in touch with the 42-year-old star, who he thinks is ''very cool''.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''He's a great guy. He's very humble and gave me lots of advice about keeping my voice intact and being the artist. He's a very cool guy.''

Matt - who won the 2016 series of 'The X Factor' under the guise of his mentor Nicole Scherzinger - previously said he was thrilled to land his dream collaboration.

He said: ''Enrique asked me to be part of this track, which is amazing.

''I sing the second verse and the second chorus. We did it out in Miami. They said, 'Enrique wants you.''