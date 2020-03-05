Enrique Iglesias is having a ''great time'' as a father of three, though he's lacking sleep.
Enrique Iglesias is having a ''great time'' as a father of three.
The 44-year-old singer and his partner Anna Kournikova recently welcomed a baby girl - a sibling for two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas - into the world and though he's not been getting much sleep since his daughter arrived five weeks ago, he wouldn't change his brood for anything.
He said: ''I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time! I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world.''
The 'Escape' hitmaker is happy to change nappies and give bottles to the baby.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I actually am. I'm pretty hands on.''
Enrique hopes his kids follow in the footsteps of their tennis player mother, rather than opting for a music career like his own.
Asked whose career path he'd like the children to follow, he said: ''I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports.
''Yeah, I would say yes, just because I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis.''
''I don't want to become one of these obsessive fathers, but I told Anna, I said, 'You can be the best coach in the world.' ''
When he's not working, the Spanish star likes to get on the tennis court with Anna.
He said: ''I think I can beat her, but that's what I say all the time. But she lets me win.''
The 'Hero' singer previously admitted he hopes he's a ''cool'' dad but also felt he'd developed a new sense of responsibility since welcoming his twins into the world.
He said: ''It's one of the best feelings in the world. [I'm more responsible]. I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them.
''I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
"Desperado," the second eye-poppingly stylish and unabashedly outlandish B-movie in Robert Rodriguez's "El Mariachi" shoot-'em-up...