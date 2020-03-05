Enrique Iglesias is having a ''great time'' as a father of three.

The 44-year-old singer and his partner Anna Kournikova recently welcomed a baby girl - a sibling for two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas - into the world and though he's not been getting much sleep since his daughter arrived five weeks ago, he wouldn't change his brood for anything.

He said: ''I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time! I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world.''

The 'Escape' hitmaker is happy to change nappies and give bottles to the baby.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I actually am. I'm pretty hands on.''

Enrique hopes his kids follow in the footsteps of their tennis player mother, rather than opting for a music career like his own.

Asked whose career path he'd like the children to follow, he said: ''I can honestly tell you, if I had to pick one, definitely sports.

''Yeah, I would say yes, just because I love sports. I love golf, I love tennis, and I would not mind seeing one of my little girls play tennis.''

''I don't want to become one of these obsessive fathers, but I told Anna, I said, 'You can be the best coach in the world.' ''

When he's not working, the Spanish star likes to get on the tennis court with Anna.

He said: ''I think I can beat her, but that's what I say all the time. But she lets me win.''

The 'Hero' singer previously admitted he hopes he's a ''cool'' dad but also felt he'd developed a new sense of responsibility since welcoming his twins into the world.

He said: ''It's one of the best feelings in the world. [I'm more responsible]. I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them.

''I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad.''