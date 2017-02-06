The trio joins Ana Gabriel, Ivy Queen, Mana frontman Fher Olvera, and Ruben Blades among the 24 singer/songwriters and composers nominated for one of six spots.

The inductees will be chosen in April (17) and saluted during the annual La Musa Awards in October (17).

Last year's (16) inductees included Draco Rosa, Los Temerarios, Claudia Brant, Alejandro Jaen, Miguel Luna, and Cheo Zorrilla.