Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have welcomed their third child into the world.

The couple - who have two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas together - were only revealed to be expecting another baby last month when the 38-year-old former tennis player was pictured with a huge bump while on board a boat in Miami, and now the 'Escape' singer's brother, Julio Iglesias Jr. has confirmed the baby has been born.

Julio was asked if he was going to be an uncle again while being interviewed by ADN radio in Chile and said: ''I already am an uncle.''

Asked if the baby has been born, he confirmed ''yes'' before stating the gender of the tot is ''a secret''.

He added: ''Yes, my brother now has three children and he's super happy.''

The couple have yet to comment on the happy news themselves.

The pair previously didn't reveal they were expecting their twins until days after the tots were born.

The 'Hero' singer previously admitted he hopes he's a ''cool'' dad but also felt he'd developed a new sense of responsibility since welcoming his twins into the world.

He said: ''It's one of the best feelings in the world. [I'm more responsible]. I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them.

''I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad.''

Enrique has kept his personal life - including his relationship with Anna - out of the spotlight for many years and he previously admitted he doesn't think ''perfect relationships'' exist as there can be ''bad times'' between every couple.

He shared: ''You go through your good times, you go through your bad times. It's a tough thing for me to believe there's such a thing as the perfect relationship. I don't think that exists ...

''Firstly, she's the coolest girl in the world. And she understands who I am, to the point where she's willing to sacrifice her personal time with me and let me do my music. It's a huge sacrifice and I respect that tremendously.''