Ennio Morricone is to play his last ever concert in the UK in November.

The legendary film composer will appear at London's famous O2 Arena on November 26, 2018 in what will be his final show on British soil before his retirement at the end of the year.

Joined by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra and the Crouch End Festival Chorus, Morricone will personally conduct film music from one end to the other of his six decades in the industry.

His highlights over the past decades include his scores for 'Once Upon a Time in the West', 'One Upon a Time in America',' A Fistful of Dollars', 'The Untouchables', 'The Mission' and 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly'.

Morricone said: ''I have very fond memories of my tours to the UK. From my very first concert at the Barbican Centre to my shows at the beautiful Royal Albert Hall and recently the spectacular nights at the O2 Arena and the Blenheim Palace grounds. The English audience has always given me a very warm welcome and I felt strongly that I should play one last big concert in London before I retire at the end of this year.''

The concert is part of Morricone's '60 YEARS OF MUSIC' world tour, which has seen him play more than 40 concerts in 30 different European cities over the past few years, selling over 500,000 tickets.

Presale tickets for Ennio Morricone's last ever UK show go on sale on March 22, 2018, with general sale starting the following day (March 23).