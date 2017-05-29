Emmy Rossum has married director Sam Esmail.

The 30-year-old actress has been engaged to Sam since August 2015 and the couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at a synagogue in New York City on Sunday (27.05.17).

Their wedding was witnessed by a string of famous faces, including the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Christian Slater and Hilary Swank.

Sam, 39, proposed to Emmy after they had dated for two years, having directed the actress in the 2014 romantic drama 'Comet', which also starred Justin Long.

In 2015, Emmy - who is best known for her portrayal of Fiona Gallagher in the TV series 'Shameless' - revealed some details of her engagement ring, which was made in France in around 1920.

She shared: ''I like that it's old and I like to imagine who wore it before me and the life that they had.

''I don't know the story behind it, but it's from 1920 in Paris, so I like that I've inherited someone's story, and I hope that it's a good one.''

In February, meanwhile, Emmy revealed that her wedding dress was being designed by Carolina Herrera.

The actress wore an off-the-shoulder white gown, which she teamed with long white veil, for her big day.

But speaking earlier this year, Emmy admitted that she was still a long way from having her wedding plans finalised.

She reflected: ''We haven't done any [fittings]. We don't even know yet. We're no where.''

However, Emmy insisted she wasn't worried about her dress, because she has complete faith in the designer.

The actress said: ''She's got it. There's no rush. She can turn it around in a day. I'm not concerned.''