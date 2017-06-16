Emmy Rossum was asked to visit a director in a bikini to prove she wasn't ''fat''.

The 'Shameless' actress was stunned to learn the condition that would see her offered a major movie role, and admitted she still had ''a second'' where she seriously considered the request.

She recalled during a comedy round table for the Hollywood Reporter: ''Even as recently as a year ago, my agent called me and was like, 'I'm so embarrassed to make this call, but there's a big movie and they're going to offer it to you. They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There's no audition. That's all you have to do.' ''

When fellow actress Pamela Adlon pointed out that Emmy is often scantily-clad on 'Shameless', she replied: ''He wanted to know if I was fat now. That was basically the question. And I actually had this moment like, 'Well, how good is the part?' For a second, I was like, 'Would I do it? Send me the script. Maybe the character is in a bikini in the movie.'

''[There was] not in a bikini in the movie. Not naked in the movie. 'We really love your work, but we just want to see how tight your ass is.'' Are you f***ing kidding me? Last time I checked, I'm not a f***ing model. ''

And Emmy admitted the request made her concerned about whether other actresses in less fortunate positions would give serious consideration to such a request.

Speaking to fellow sit-com stars Pamela, 50, America Ferrera, 33, Minnie Driver, 47, Kathryn Hahn, 43, and Issa Rae, 32, she added: ''But I feel like we're all vulnerable to it. If somebody with my years in the business would think, 'Well, I wonder if it's worth it,' then what would a girl who doesn't have my success do? She would do it.''

Emmy famously hit the headlines when she sought to be paid the same as her 'Shameless' co-star William H. Macy, and she was very thankful to have the actor's support in her battle.

She said ''It was difficult for me to say, 'This is what I think I deserve.' You do want to be liked...

''It wasn't public for a long time when it was going on. And when it was finally public, it kind of took me aback.

''But as it was happening, I'll tell you the person who supported me the most was William H. Macy.

''To have the man counterpart on my show be like, 'Yes, she does deserve this and more' was so validating. And after it became public, it was a quick resolution.''