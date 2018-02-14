British actress Emma Watson has welcomed the introduction of new guidelines that will tackle sexual harassment in the film and TV industries.
The 27-year-old actress has come out in support of the guidelines, which has been developed by a number of organisations, such as BAFTA and the British Film Institute (BFI), in light of the Hollywood sex scandal.
Emma said: ''Led by the BFI and BAFTA, the industry has come together to agree these Principles and Guidance - developed by people who understand the subtleties of the hierarchy on a film set and what it's like to work strange, unsociable hours.
''I hope these Principles become second nature for everyone; they are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices - and eventually having an entertainment industry that actually represents the world we live in.''
The new principles are designed to promote a positive and respectful workplace culture, with the new Film and TV Support Line offering confidential advice.
Amanda Berry, the Chief Executive of BAFTA, said that the new rules are the result of a ''monumental cross-industry effort in the face of some difficult truths''.
She continued: ''BAFTA is committed to promoting excellence and creative collaboration in film, games and television, and we believe that everyone has the right to work in a safe professional environment.
''It is essential that there is a shared understanding of respectful, inclusive working practices that enable everyone to succeed.''
It's been confirmed, too, that the advice line will be operated 24/7 by professionally trained staff, all of whom have experience of dealing with a range of different issues, such as harassment and depression.
The decision to develop the guidelines stemmed from the Hollywood sex scandal, which erupted in 2017 following the allegations made against producer Harvey Weinstein.
