Emma Watson has reportedly ended her romance with Chord Overstreet.

The 28-year-old actress reportedly began dating the former 'Glee' star earlier this year, but according to sources, the new couple have already decided to call time on their budding romance.

An insider told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off.

''They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed quite a bit just a couple of months ago.

''But things just haven't worked out between them and they are both now single again.''

The 'Harry Potter' star has since unfollowed Chord on social media.

Emma and the 29-year-old actor were believed to have struck up a romance after they were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together in March, but sources later claimed their relationship had actually been going on for longer than first thought.

A source said at the time: ''They have been dating for a little bit now, but it's still pretty new. They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.

''It's crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other, although Emma wants to keep things quiet and private.''

Emma split from Silicon Valley tech company manager William ''Mack'' Knight last year after dating for almost two years.

The actress likes to keep her romances private, however, so it's unlikely she will confirm the split any time soon.

She said previously: ''I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways.

''I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.''