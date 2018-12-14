Emma Watson has given the first look of the cast of 'Little Women' by sharing a polaroid picture of her and her co-sars in old fashioned attire.
Emma Watson has shared a polaroid picture from the set of 'Little Women'.
The 'Harry Potter' star gave a glimpse of what fans can expect from the upcoming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel by sharing the photo of the sisters, Laurie (Timothee Chalamet) and director Greta Gerwig in old fashioned attire, including bowler hats.
Alongside the picture, which features Greta, Saorise Ronan (Jo), Florence Pugh (Amy), Eliza Scanlen (Beth), and Timothée, she wrote on Instagram: ''I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.'' - Louisa May Alcott, @littlewomenofficial ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
From left: Meg March, Greta Gerwig (director), Jo March, Amy March, Beth March and Laurie (Theodore Laurence) (sic)''
Florence recently admitted she ''can't believe'' she's been cast in the remake.
The 'Little Drummer Girl' actress admitted it is a ''special treat'' to get to work with Emma, Saiorse , Timothee and Meryl Streep (Aunt March).
She said: ''Those are women I've been looking up to since I was tiny.
''I can't believe that I'm there. I'm so aware that that is a very special treat.
''I'm pretty amazed that Greta knew who I was.''
Emma stepped up to the role after Emma Stone was forced to pull out because of promotional obligations to 'The Favourite'.
The movie - which is also being written by Greta - tells the story of four sisters as they transition from childhood to womanhood.
The novel has been adapted for the big screen several time before, including the 1994 version directed by Gillian Armstrong.
That movie featured Winona Ryder as the main character, Josephine 'Jo' March, an ambitious young woman, who longs to become a successful author.
The all-star cast also included Gabriel Byrne, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Christian Bale and Susan Sarandon.
The upcoming Greta-directed adaptation sees the filmmaker reunite with Saiorse and Timothee, after Greta directed the pair in her directorial debut 'Lady Bird'.
