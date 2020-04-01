Emma Watson is ''fascinated'' by ''kink culture''.

The 29-year-old actress believes people can learn a lot from and unconventional relationships because they require so much more ''communication and consent'' than traditional male/female partnerships.

She said: ''I feel that relationships that don't necessarily follow traditional models do require more communication and consent.

''It requires an actual conversation and agreement about the delegation of tasks and labour and responsibilities that maybe you don't feel you need to have or should have if you follow those traditional stereotypes...

''A lot of the healthiest relationships I've seen have been between same-sex couples because, I think, they have to sit down and agree [on] things. They agree [on] things between them as opposed to [accepting] certain sets of assumptions and expectations that are made.

''I've also kind of become slightly fascinated by kink culture because they are the best communicators ever. They know all about consent. They [smash that stuff because they really have to get it -- but we could all use those models; they're actually really helpful models.''

The 'Little Women' actress also revealed she has been in therapy ''for years''.

Speaking to author Valerie Hudson for Teen Vogue magazine, she said: ''I've been doing therapy for years and think it's the best thing ever, and we talk about 'telling the microscopic truth'.''

Last year, Emma caused a stir when she described herself as 'self-partnered' and she admitted she had no idea it would spark such a huge reaction as she was simply looking for a term to explain the way she felt at the time.

She said: ''I talked about how, in the run-up to my 30s, [I felt] this incredible, sudden anxiety and pressure that I had to be married or have a baby or [be] moving into a house.

''And there was no word for this kind of subliminal messaging and anxiety and pressure that I felt building up but couldn't really name, so I used the word self-partnered.

''For me it wasn't so much about coining a word; it was more that I needed to create a definition for something that I didn't feel there was language for.

''And it was interesting because it really riled some people up! It was less for me about the word but more about what it meant -- just this idea that we need to reclaim language and space in order to express ourselves, because sometimes it's really not there.''