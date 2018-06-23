Emma Watson's relationship with Chord Overstreet is seemingly back on after they were pictured kissing earlier this week.
Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet's relationship is back on.
The 28-year-old actress and the 'Glee' actor had split in May after several months of dating, but it seems they've had a change of heart as they were spotted passionately kissing in Los Angeles in Tuesday (19.06.18).
According to reports, the pair strolled around their city with their arms around one another and were kissing and taking selfies in a parking lot containing Airstream trailers, while the 29-year-old actor also took photos of the 'Harry Potter' star posing next to one of the vehicles.
They were later spotted at a cinema, vegan restaurant and a supermarket.
When the couple previously split, insiders claimed they had never planned for their relationship to be a ''long-term thing'', but it seems things have now changed.
The couple were first believed to have struck up a romance after they were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together in March, but sources later claimed their relationship had actually been going on for longer than first thought.
A source said at the time: ''They have been dating for a little bit now, but it's still pretty new. They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.
''It's crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other, although Emma wants to keep things quiet and private.''
The 'Beauty and the Beast' actress has previously spoken about how she likes to keep her personal life private.
She said previously: ''I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can't have it both ways.
''I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.''
