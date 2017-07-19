Emma Watson has launched an appeal to find her ''most meaningful and special possession''.

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actress has reached out to her millions of followers on Facebook to find three silver rings she left in a locker at Mandarin Oriental Spa near Hyde Park in London on Sunday (16.07.17).

The 27-year-old beauty is devastated as one of them was a gift from her mother, which she purchased after she was born and handed down to her when she turned 18 in 2009, and is her most treasured possession.

Emma has set up an email and is offering a reward in hope that someone will have some details or find the lost jewellery.

She wrote on Facebook: ''Reward for information leading to the return of rings lost Sunday 16th July at Mandarin Oriental Spa, London.

On Sunday afternoon I went for a treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park, London. Before my appointment I removed 3 silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker.

''When I left, I forgot to take my rings from the safe. When I got home I realised the rings were not on my hands and I called the spa, but at this time the spa was closed. Security checked the safe and said there was nothing in it but that the spa would be open again in the morning and they could speak to them then and see if they had them or if anyone had handed them in.

''As of now they are missing. Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday.

''I wear this ring every day, it is my most meaningful and special possession.

''If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me - no questions asked.

''If you have seen them or have any information please email: findthering@outlook.com

Thank you,

Emma x (sic)''