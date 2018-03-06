Emma Watson has joked she is looking for someone with ''experience in apostrophes'' after she flaunted a botched up temporary tattoo last week.

The 27-year-old actress was left red faced at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party on Sunday (04.03.17) in Beverly Hills, California, when she rocked up with the fake inking, which read ''Times Up'', on her forearm in support of the movement initiative, which was setup earlier this year in light of the Hollywood sexual misconduct scandal.

However, the former 'Harry Potter' star - who has been an outspoken feminist and equal rights campaigner for years - failed to see the grammatical error at the time.

Her tattoo read: ''Times Up'', when actually the movement is spelt: ''Time's Up''.

Now she's keen to find a ''proofreader'' to ensure the blunder doesn't happen again.

Alongside a picture of her new ink, she wrote on Twitter: ''Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. (sic)''

Back in February Emma donated £1 million to a new organisation which helps those facing sexual harassment.

The actress joined 200 female stars - including Rebel Wilson, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman - in writing an open letter in support of the Time's Up initiative.

And she also gave the substantial sum to the UK Justice and Equality Fund, which aims to offer advice and support to victims of workplace intimidation or inequality.

The letter read: ''This movement is bigger than just a change in our industry alone. This movement is intersectional, with conversations across race, class, community, ability and work environment, to talk about the imbalance of power.

''In the very near past, we lived in a world where sexual harassment was an uncomfortable joke; an unavoidable awkward part of being a girl or a woman.

''It was certainly not to be discussed, let alone addressed.

In 2018, we seem to have woken up in a world ripe for change. If we truly embrace this moment, a line in the sand will turn to stone.''