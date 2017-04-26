'Beauty and the Beast' actress Emma Watson has admitted she is ''the worst liar ever''.
Emma Watson is ''the worst liar ever''.
The 27-year-old actress said that even though she earns her living ''telling the truth under imaginary circumstances'', she is awful at lying, admitting she feels compelled to tell the truth when she's put under pressure.
During a conversation with fellow Hollywood star Jessica Chastain for Interview magazine, Emma was asked if she considered acting to be a form of lying and she replied: ''Ugh, no! Acting is telling the truth under imaginary circumstances. I cannot think of a worse way to describe acting. Also, I'm the worst liar ever.
''I remember trying to get into clubs when I was just about to turn 18. They'd ask my age - and my friends were already in the door, it was not even a big deal - and I was like, 'I can't do it.' It's terrible. They were like, 'You're an actress, what's wrong with you? Get it together, woman!'''
And despite being one of the most sought-after actresses in the movie business, Emma admitted she doesn't have a ''strategy'' for choosing her roles.
The 'Beauty and the Beast' star shared: ''People sometimes talk about me as being a brand, having a strategy and whatever else. I wish. Seriously. I wish I had it together enough to have a strategy. But it's so instinctual.
''It usually comes down to two things: the person I'm working with -
the director is really important to me - and a line in a script. There's usually one line that I read and I'm like, 'Okay. I have to say this line. I have to tell this story.'
''It's an instant click. And if there isn't that line, even if the story is great, I'm always a bit meh. Whenever I've gone against my instincts, it's been a bit of a disaster.''
Feige thinks a "new thing" could be on the horizon.
The Netflix original series is in hot waters with mental health experts.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Based on a true story, this Chilean drama has a chilling edge to it that's...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Darren Aronofsky continues to ambitiously experiment with genres in this Old Testament blockbuster, but this...
The cast and crew of ‘Noah’; director Darren Aronofsky, actors Russell Crowe and Emma Watson,...
Noah is a normal family man faced with major responsibility when his dark visions lead...
Once again, Sofia Coppola confounds expectations with an astutely relevant approach to a true story....
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...