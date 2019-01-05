'Beauty and the Beast' star Emma Watson has revealed she feels ''inspired'' by the achievements of the Time's Up movement.
The 28-year-old actress has revealed in a new Instagram post that she's ''optimistic'' about a ''fairer future'' for women thanks to the work of the campaign, which was created in light of the Hollywood sex scandal to fight against sexual harassment.
Emma wrote: ''Thank you to everyone who has been part of TIME'S UP over the past year. [love heart emoji] From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I've been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change. [Earth emoji] Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders. (sic)''
Emma added that although problems and concerns persist, she is optimistic that more progress will be made in the coming months and years.
The 'Beauty and the Beast' star said: ''There's still a long way to go, but the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning. (sic)''
Emma previously said that she was determined to encourage women to ''feel free''.
Speaking about her feminist beliefs and ambitions, the Hollywood star explained: ''We want to empower women to do exactly what they want, to be true to themselves, to have the opportunities to develop. Women should feel free.
''There is no typical feminist, there is nothing anywhere that says you have to meet a certain [set of] criteria.''
