Emma Watson has hidden 2,000 copies of 'Little Women' across 38 countries.
Emma Watson is hiding copies of 'Little Women' around the world for fans to find.
The star - who plays Margaret 'Meg' March in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's 19th-century novel - launched her feminist book club Our Shared Shelf in 2016 and teamed up with The Book Fairies, who hide reading material in public places, in 2017. For her latest initiative she will be distributing 2,000 copies of 'Little Women' across 38 countries, with ''a special note'' inside.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm excited to reveal a global effort with @bookfairiesclassicworldwide to hide 2,000 copies of Little Women! #LWBookFairies starts today and features over a hundred different editions of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel to celebrate the release of #LittleWomenMovie, every one of which has a special note from me inside.
''38 countries are involved, and it's going to be the largest book fairy event ever - follow the hashtag to see where they are being hidden over the next few days! Do you believe in book fairies? #ibelieveinbookfairies (sic)''
The 29-year-old 'Harry Potter' star shared images of her placing copies of the book by statues that honour women around London.
Emma specifically went by monuments dedicated to Mary Seacole, Agatha Christie and Amy Winehouse.
The actress was praised by her acting contemporaries for the initiative.
Timothee Chalamet, who plays Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence in 'Little Women', left a clapping hands emoji in the comments whilst fellow actress Reese Witherspoon also commented, writing: ''The book squirrel!''
Emma is joined by Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Meryl Streep in the film, which will be released on Boxing Day (26.12.19).
