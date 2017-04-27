Emma Watson has hailed the late Bill Paxton as a ''wonderful'' actor.

The 27-year-old actress plays the role of Mae Holland in the sci-fi film 'The Circle' and Emma has admitted starring alongside the 'Twister' actor - who died in February this year aged 61 after he suffered a stroke 11 days after undergoing surgery - was very special because the pair sparked up a ''really personal relationship''.

Speaking about Bill to ET Online at the premiere of the drama movie at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, the 'Beauty and the Beast' star gushed: ''It was wonderful working with him. It was a really personal relationship for me, so it's not something I feel comfortable talking about ... but he was wonderful.''

And the Paris-born actress has admitted she also enjoyed filming with fellow co-star Tom Hanks, who she has praised as a ''funny and kind and generous'' man.

Speaking about the 60-year-old movie legend, Emma said: ''He's funny and kind and generous to work with and very hard working and he's all the things. He is all the things.''

The brunette beauty also hinted she was surprised the 'Philadelphia' star - who won a Golden Globe Award, as well as an Academy Award for Best Actor, for his role in the 1993 drama - lived up to his reputation of being down-to-Earth, although she feared he wouldn't match her expectations of him.

She explained: ''You just think to yourself, 'There's no way this guy is gonna live up to his reputation.' And then he does and it's like, 'What? Really?'''

This comes after Emma admitted she is ''passionate about having a private identity''.

The actress - who made her name in the 'Harry Potter' movies -

said she likes to keep her personal life separate from her work so she can keep an air of mystery about herself and ''do her job well''.

She said: ''It's one of the things that I struggle with because of the three of us - Dan [Radcliffe], Rupert [Grint], and I - were kids when we got cast in this fairytale series, and what happened to us was kind of a fantasy story in itself. Outside of the movies. So the story of my life has been of public interest, which is why I've been so passionate about having a private identity.''